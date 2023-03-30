GBP/USD rallies to nearly two-month peak amid the emergence of fresh USD selling

- GBP/USD gains strong positive traction on Thursday and touches a fresh multi-week high.
- The risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD and provides a goodish lift to the pair.
- A move beyond the mid-1.2300s favours bulls amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.
The GBP/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to sub-1.2300 levels and climbs to its highest level since early February during the first half of the European session on Thursday. The pair currently trades just above the mid-1.2300s and seems poised to prolong its recent upward trajectory from the 1.1800 round-figure mark, or the YTD low touched earlier this March.
The global risk sentiment remains well supported by receding concerns over the banking sector, which is seen undermining the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and turning out to be a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. The takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company calmed market nerves about the contagion risk. Moreover, the fact that no further cracks have emerged in the banking sector over the past two weeks suggests that a widespread banking crisis might have been averted. The developments continue to boost investors' confidence and drive flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Greenback.
The British Pound, on the other hand, draws additional support from a more hawkish commentary by the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, saying that interest rates may have to move higher if there were signs of persistent inflationary pressure. Furthermore, Bailey told the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday that the UK banking system is in a strong position and is not experiencing stress linked to the global turmoil in the banking sector. This, in turn, lifted bets for additional rate hikes by the BoE, which continues to act as a tailwind for the Sterling and remains supportive of the GBP/USD pair's strong move up.
With the latest leg up, spot prices now seem to have cleared a hurdle near the 1.2345-50 region, which favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, the lack of strong follow-through buying warrants some caution ahead of the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Friday. In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the final Q4 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2361
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2127
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.2118
|Daily SMA200
|1.1894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2167
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 as USD drops amid risk-on mood
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2350 in the early European session. Cable is extending the renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a risk-on market profile. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold still trades horizontally amidst confusion over outlook for rates
Gold price continues its comatose flatline in the $1,950s-60s in the early European session on Thursday. This comes in spite of the news that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted privately that the Fed still sees one more rate hike this year.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.