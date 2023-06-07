GBP/USD rallies to fresh weekly high, eyes 1.2500 mark on modest USD weakness

- GBP/USD gains strong positive traction on Wednesday and snaps a three-day losing streak.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause continue to weigh on the USD and lend support.
- The prospects for further tightening by the BoE boost the GBP and contribute to the move.
The GBP/USD pair catches aggressive bids following an early dip to sub-1.2400 levels and builds on its intraday positive move through the early North American session on Wednesday. Spot prices jump to 1.2470 region, or a fresh weekly high in the last hour, snapping a three-day losing streak and stalling the recent pullback from a nearly three-week high touched last Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) comes under some renewed selling pressure as traders remain uncertain over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Last week's dovish rhetoric by several Fed officials lifted bets for an imminent pause in the US central bank's policy tightening cycle. That said, the recent inflation and labor market data from the US kept alive hopes for a 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC meeting. This, in turn, leads to a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit fails to impress the USD bulls.
The British Pound, on the other hand, continues to be underpinned by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation. Investors now expect the BoE to raise interest rates again from 4.5% to 4.75% on June 22 and see a roughly 60% chance that rate will peak at 5.5% later this year. The bets were lifted by the official data, which showed that the headline UK CPI fell less than expected in April and a closely watched measure of core price surged to a 31-year high. This is seen as another factor boosting the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, investors now seem to have digested Wednesday's disappointing release of Chinese macro data, which showed that the trade surplus sank to a 13-month low in May and fueled worries about a deeper global economic downturn. This is evident from signs of stability in the equity markets, which could dent the Greenback's safe-haven status and supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. The positive outlook is reinforced by bullish technical indicators on the daily chart, which are still far from being in the overbought territory.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2465
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2444
|Daily SMA50
|1.2458
|Daily SMA100
|1.2304
|Daily SMA200
|1.2002
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2459
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2327
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0700 after dropping below 1.0670 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD extended its rebound beyond 1.2450 on Wednesday, with the US Dollar facing renewed selling pressure. The improving market mood, as reflected by US stock index futures moving into positive territory, supports the pair's recovery mid-week.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as choppy action continues
Gold price regain its traction and rose above $1,960 following a drop to $1,955 in the early European morning. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.7%, however, XAU/USD finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Ethereum Layer 2 tokens rally as mainstream cryptocurrencies crumble under SEC’s regulatory crackdown
Ethereum struggled to erase losses from the SEC’s enforcement action on two of the largest crypto exchanges in the ecosystem, Binance and Coinbase. The altcoin’s price climbed back above the key $1,800 level; ETH is trading at $1,877 at the time of writing.
MULN stock continues to reach new lows with 13% slide on Tuesday
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock dropped 13.1% on Tuesday to $0.6060 – a new all-time low when early May’s reverse stock split is taken into consideration. The continued sell-off on Tuesday despite any new headlines was likely caused by another round of dilution.