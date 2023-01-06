- The GBP/USD soared close to 1.50% on disappointing US ISM Services data.
- Hawkish Fed speaking failed to weigh on the GBP/USD.
- Next week’s economic calendar would feature UK GDP, and US CPI reports.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extended its gains against the US Dollar (USD), surging more than 160 pips on Friday, following a disappointing ISM Services report and an earlier jobs report. The GBP/USD Is trading at 1.2077.
US ISM Services Index plunges and weakened the USD
The GBP/USD printed another leg-up of more than 100 pips following the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release. Later, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed the Services PMI Index, which shrank to 49.6 against forecasts of 55 and trailed the November 56.5 jump. It should be said that it’s the lowest reading since May 2020, and traders should be wary that PMI readings below 50 indicate contraction.
Earlier, the US Department of Labor revealed that the US economy added more jobs than expected and that the Unemployment Rate edged lower. The report’s spotlight was Average Hourly Earning, which showed that wage inflation is easing, dropping to 4.6% YoY, below the 5.0% estimates.
Also read: GBP/USD pares Thursday losses, reclaims 1.1900 on soft USD after US NFP report
The GBP/USD extended its gains, above the 1.2050 mark, after the ISM Services PMI headline crossed newswires. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the American Dollar (USD) value against a basket of peers, plummets more than 1%, down at 104.000.
Meanwhile, further Fed speaking failed to underpin the US Dollar, as Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cooks said that inflation is “far too high” and of “great concern” despite recent reports. In the meantime, Richmond’s Fed President Thomas Barkin said the Fed is still resolute on inflation and that it needs to stay on the case until inflation is “sustainably’ back to the 2% goal. He added that adopting a more gradual approach on interest rate paths should limit harm to the US economy.
UK’s next week’s calendar would feature Retail Sales, Gross Domestic Product, and the Trade Balance. On the US front, its calendar will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI), unemployment claims, and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2076
|Today Daily Change
|0.0166
|Today Daily Change %
|1.39
|Today daily open
|1.191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2119
|Daily SMA50
|1.1947
|Daily SMA100
|1.1666
|Daily SMA200
|1.2024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.