GBP/USD pushes past 1.2750 as market sentiment attempts a recovery

- Pound Sterling sees a Monday surge as investors try to recover some confidence.
- UK Retail Sales figures due on Tuesday.
- US CPI inflation print to be the pivotal datapoint of the week.
The GBP/USD is bounding higher in a risk-on market session to kick off the new week as broad-market risk appetite steps up in the US market session, pushing the US Dollar (USD) down and giving the rest of the major currencies some breathing room.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) climbed over the 1.2750 barrier against the Greenback, but a lack of meaningful UK economic data on the calendar this week leaves the Cable at the mercy of broad-market flows as markets gear up for another round of US inflation figures due on Thursday with the release of December’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The UK’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for the year ended December will print early Tuesday, slated to release at exactly 00:01 GMT. BRC Retail Sales last came in at 2.6% YoY in November, and near-term figures are unlikely to recover much ground, down from 6.5% at the same time last year.
US CPI inflation to draw investor attention
Market focus will be squarely on US inflation figures this week as investors grapple with rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The big question for 2024 is when, not if, the next rate cut cycle will begin, and traders will be looking for signs of deterioration in the US economic outlook with particular emphasis on hopes for continuing price growth declines.
Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is expected to show slight declines in the near-term core figures, but annualized headline inflation continues to prove sticky, with the CPI for the year through December forecast to tick upwards slightly from 3.1% to 3.2%. Core YoY CPI, meanwhile, is forecast to slip from 4% to 3.8%, and December’s MoM Core CPI is expected to hold steady at 0.3%.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD has been plagued by rough chop in recent weeks as the Pound Sterling struggles to develop momentum in either direction against the US Dollar. Monday’s US session rally sparked by a risk-on selloff in the USD sees the Cable knocking into near-term technical resistance as frequent intraday turnarounds etch in a barrier from 1.2760 to 1.2780.
Daily candlesticks emphasis the GBP/USD’s drift, but long-term bids remain supported by a bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) near 1.2550.
The immediate technical ceiling rests at December’s peak bids near 1.2830.
GBP/USD Hourly Chart
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.276
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.272
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2686
|Daily SMA50
|1.2543
|Daily SMA100
|1.2448
|Daily SMA200
|1.2538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2771
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2611
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2611
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2631
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
