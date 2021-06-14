GBP/USD prints fresh highs near 1.4125 after recovering key technical level

- US dollar extends losses during the American session.
- GBP/USD rejected again from under 1.4100, keeps the strong support.
The GBP/USD rebound further during the American session and reached a fresh daily high at 1.4123. It is hovering around 1.4110/15, marginally above Friday’s close.
The key move in cable was the rebound back above 1.4100 after falling to 1.4069, the lowest intraday level since May 14. A daily close clearly under 1.4100 would suggest a deterioration in the technical outlook for the pound.
On Monday, the pair rebounded amid a decline of the US dollar gains most currencies, excluding the yen. The DXY dropped under 90.50 even as US yields moved to the upside and equity prices turned negative.
Between the Fed and the reopening
The week has started with some calm in major pairs with a pullback of the US dollar and sharp moves in yen’s crosses and metals. However, volatility is likely to dominate all markets ahead of the two-day meeting of the Federal Resave that will start on Tuesday. “We expect a hawkish hold stemming from a shift in the Dot Plots, upgraded economic forecasts, and potential tapering talk. With risks to U.S. yields weighted to the upside, the dollar is likely to benefit from any bond market repricing of the Fed and inflation outlooks”, wrote experts at BBH.
Regarding the UK, analysts at ING consider the economic reopening and fast vaccination stories are fully priced in. “While the spread in the Indian variant makes it likely that the 21 June restriction easing will be postponed, the impact on the economy should be very limited (with the delay likely being a matter of weeks)”. They see GBP/USD at 1.44 in a one-month period and at 1.46 in six months.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4115
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.4104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4157
|Daily SMA50
|1.4001
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4096
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
