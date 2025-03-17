GBP/USD Price Forecast: Moves below 1.2950 toward nine-day EMA

- GBP/USD may aim for immediate resistance at the four-month high of 1.2989.
- If the 14-day RSI exceeds 70, it will signal overbought conditions and a potential downward correction.
- The pair is expected to find immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 1.2895.
The GBP/USD pair extends its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around 1.2940 during the Asian hours on Monday. Technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a continued bullish bias, with the pair moving upwards within an ascending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly below 70, indicating strengthened bullish momentum. Further gains will indicate an overbought condition and downward correction sooner. Moreover, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), reinforcing strong short-term price dynamics and confirming the ongoing upward trend.
On the upside, the GBP/USD pair may challenge primary resistance at the four-month high of 1.2989, reached on March 12, followed by the five-month high at 1.3048, recorded on November 6, and ascending channel’s upper boundary near 1.3050.
The GBP/USD pair is likely to find immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 1.2895. A break below this level could weaken short-term price momentum, potentially driving the pair toward the ascending channel’s lower boundary near 1.2730, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.2665.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|-0.17%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|0.28%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.23%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.17%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.55%
|AUD
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.13%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|0.55%
|0.05%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
