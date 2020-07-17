GBP/USD Price Analysis: Yet another 200 SMA rejection kicks in as risk sentiment improves

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD trades 0.13% higher on the session after global risk sentiment improves.
  • There have been five rejections of the 200 Simple Moving Average on the chart below.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD has been trading mixed over the week and could well close down. Today however the price bounced off the 200-period Simple Moving Average for the fifth time in the last month to push up once again. 

One of the other key features on the chart is the red triangle-shaped chart pattern. A break in either direction could give us clues about the future trajectory of the pair. But the downside has been breached but the bears were not able to sustain the move. If the wave low of 1.2511 gets broken it would make a lower high lower low wave pattern and the pair could then start to break lower. 

On the upside, the key resistance zone is at 1.2668. The level has been used six times as either a support or resistance zone on the chart. At the moment it does seem more likely the lower zones will be tested but moving into next week the bulls could break out. 

The indicators are in a bearish position but are turning higher at the time of writing. The Relative Strength Index is under the 50 line but tilting up and the MACD histogram is red but the bars are getting smaller. Lastly, the MACD signal lines are under the zero level but look like they are just about ready to cross over. It seems we are nicely poised leading into next week then.

GBP/USD Technical analysis

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2569
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2488
Daily SMA50 1.2445
Daily SMA100 1.2422
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.252
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.256
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2403
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2717

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

