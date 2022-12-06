- GBP/USD attracts some buying near the 200-day SMA, though lacks follow-through.
- The overnight failure near the trend-channel resistance warrants caution for bulls.
- A sustained break below the 1.2100 mark should pave the way for deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair finds some support near the very important 200-day SMA and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from its highest level since June 17. Spot prices, however, struggle to gain any meaningful traction and seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses around the 1.2200 mark through the mid-European session.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight solid recovery move from over a five-month low and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, expectations that the Fed may raise interest rates more than projected act as a tailwind for the buck. This, along with a bleak outlook for the UK economy, keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for spot prices.
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure near a resistance marked by the top end of over a two-month-old ascending channel could be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion. The lack of follow-through selling, however, warrants some caution before confirming that the GBP/USD pair might have formed a near-term top and positioning for any meaningful corrective downfall.
In the meantime, the daily swing low, around the 1.2160-1.2155 area, could act as immediate support ahead of the 200 DMA, currently around the 1.2135 region. This is followed by the 1.2100 mark, which if broken decisively will make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to weaken further to the 1.2000 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could get extended to the 1.1935-1.1930 horizontal support.
On the flip side, any meaningful intraday positive move might confront hurdle near the 1.2250-1.2255 zone, above which the GBP/USD pair could reclaim the 1.2300 mark. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to aim back to the multi-month peak, around the 1.2345 area touched on Monday. Spot prices could eventually climb to the trend-channel barrier, currently around the 1.2400 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2201
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1919
|Daily SMA50
|1.1533
|Daily SMA100
|1.1658
|Daily SMA200
|1.2143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2478
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0500 heading into the American session as the US Dollar struggles to find demand following Monday's rally. The modest improvement in market mood seems to be helping the pair edge higher amid a lack of high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD gains traction, climbs toward 1.2250
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold advances to $1,780 as US yieds edge lower
Gold price gained traction and climbed to the $1,780 area on Tuesday. Following Monday's 2.5% increase, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 3.55%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Jim Cramer urges investors to sell crypto holdings, says XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and MATIC could go to $0
Jim Cramer is an American TV personality and host of the Mad Money show on CNBC. Cramer urged investors on December 5 to sell their crypto holdings before it is too late.
Preparation week ahead of Fed, ECB, BoE
This week will prepare markets for the last key events of the year: policy meetings by the Fed, ECB and BoE on 14-15 December. It looks like the dollar's long positioning has now completely faded.