GBP/USD Price Analysis: The next downside target is seen at 1.2540

The GBP/USD pair recovers some lost ground and currently trades around 1.2580 on Wednesday during the early European session. The decline of the USD Index (DXY) and the dismal market mood in the UK economy act as a tailwind for the major pair. Later on Wednesday, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI will be due. Also, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be a closely watched event. Technically, the bearish outlook of GBP/USD remains intact as the major pair is below the key 50-period and 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart with a downward slope. Furthermore, the downward momentum is confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which hovers around 44.5 in bearish territory, supporting the sellers for the time being. The immediate resistance level for GBP/USD will emerge near the 50-period EMA at 1.2617. The next hurdle is seen near the 1.2650–1.2660 region, portraying the 100-period EMA and the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. A break above the latter will pave the way to the 1.2700 psychological level. Further north, the next upside target is located at a high of March 18 at 1.2746. On the downside, a low of April 1 at 1.2540 acts as an initial support level for the major pair. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of April 1 at 1.2540. A breach of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2525 will expose a low of December 8 and the round mark of 1.2500.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.