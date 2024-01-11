GBP/USD Price Analysis: The key upside barrier is seen at the 1.2800–1.2805 zone

- GBP/USD gains ground near 1.2765, up 0.25% on the day.
- The bullish outlook of the pair remains intact above the key EMA; the RSI indicator stands in bullish territory above 50.
- The key resistance level is seen at the 1.2800–1.2805 zone; 1.2715 acts as an initial support level for GBP/USD.
The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground around 1.2765 during the early European session on Thursday. The uptick of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD) and improved risk-on sentiment. Traders await the December US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for fresh impetus. The Core CPI is projected to grow 3.8% YoY, while headline inflation is estimated to rise 3.2% YoY versus 3.1% prior.
According to the four-hour chart, the bullish outlook of GBP/USD remains intact as the major pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory above 50, suggesting the path of least resistance level is to the upside.
A decisive break above the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.2778 will pave the way to a psychological round mark and a high of December 27 at the 1.2800–1.2805 region. Further north, the next hurdle is seen near a high of December 28 at 1.2828 and a high of July 28 at 1.2888.
On the flip side, the 50-hour EMA at 1.2715 acts as an initial support level for the pair. Any follow-through selling below the latter will expose the 100-hour EMA at 1.2696, followed by the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2680.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2708
|Daily SMA50
|1.2577
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.2542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2686
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2611
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
