- GBP/USD extends its gains to two straight weeks, gains some 1.49%.
- From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/USD is still downward biased, facing solid resistance around 1.2200.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Unless buyers reclaim 1.2245, the pair remains tilted downwards.
The British pound finished the week on the right foot and recorded its second consecutive week in the green; it printed solid gains of 1.49%, amidst an upbeat market mood, portrayed by US equities closing higher on Friday. In the FX space, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2170, 0.05% down, during the North American session.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is still neutral-to-downward biased, trapped within the 50 and 20-day EMAs, as depicted by the daily chart. Worth noting that earlier in the European session, GBP/USD buyers broke above the 50-day EMA but could not hold the fort, and the pound tumbled towards and hit its daily low at 1.2062 before rebounding towards current price levels.
If GBP/USD buyers want to regain control, they must reclaim 1.2300; otherwise, sellers remain in charge.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
In the near term, the GBP/USD is neutral-upwards biased. Since July 14, after reaching a daily low at 1.1759, the major began trending higher, within a 200-pip width ascending channel, which put a lid on Friday’s rally around 1.2245, right at the top of the channel. Even though the GBP/USD plunged towards 1.2065, the S1 pivot point cable recovered some ground and is trading above the confluence of all the hourly EMAs and the daily pivot.
Therefore, the GBP/USD first resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 1.2210. Break above will expose the top-trendline of the ascending channel around 1.2245, followed by the 1.2300 figure. On the flip side, if the GBP/USD falls below the ascending channel mid-line around 1.2150, it will send the pair sliding towards the bottom-trendline of the channel at around 1.2050-60.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2170
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.199
|Daily SMA50
|1.2229
|Daily SMA100
|1.2534
|Daily SMA200
|1.2997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!