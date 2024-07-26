- GBP/USD stabilizes at 1.2858 after sellers failed to clear the 1.2900 level.
- Momentum favors buyers, but long positions in Sterling risk vulnerability if BoE cuts rates.
- Key support at 1.2800, with further downside under 50-DMA at 1.2775 and potential gains above 1.2900.
The Pound Sterling clings to minuscule gains on Friday after the latest inflation report in the United States (US) reinforced investors' bets that the US Federal Reserve could begin slashing rates at the September monetary policy meeting. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2858, virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD consolidated at around 1.2850 after sellers strengthened and pushed the exchange rate past the 1.2900 figure, which was unsuccessfully cleared during the first three days of the week. Despite this, momentum is still in buyers' favor, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), though extremely long positions on Sterling could leave traders vulnerable if the Bank of England (BoE) cuts rates next week.
On the downside, the GBP/USD will face stir support at 1.2800. Once cleared, further downside lies under the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2775, followed by the 1.2700 mark. Below this, the 100-DMA hovers at 1.2681, and the 200-DMA at 1.2626.
Conversely, if buyers lift the pair above 1.2900, further gains lie overhead. The July 24 peak at 1.2937 could be tested, followed by the psychological 1.2950 and 1.3000 levels.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.14%
|0.15%
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.29%
|-0.14%
|0.05%
|0.24%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.24%
|-0.18%
|-0.00%
|0.19%
|JPY
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|CAD
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.24%
|-0.27%
|-0.41%
|-0.24%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.14%
|0.18%
|0.10%
|0.41%
|0.18%
|0.39%
|NZD
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.24%
|-0.18%
|0.19%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.24%
|-0.19%
|-0.26%
|0.04%
|-0.39%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Friday. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to hold its ground after PCE inflation data, helping the pair edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2850 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD maintains recovery momentum and fluctuates above 1.2850 in the American session on Friday. The positive shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar to preserve its strength and supports the pair.
Gold rebounds above $2,380 as US yields stretch lower
Following a quiet European session, Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades decisively higher on the day above $2,380. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield loses more than 1% on the day after US PCE inflation data, fuelling XAU/USD's upside.
Avalanche price sets for a rally following retest of key support level
Avalanche (AVAX) price bounced off the $26.34 support level to trade at $27.95 as of Friday. Growing on-chain development activity indicates a potential bullish move in the coming days.
The election, Trump's Dollar policy, and the future of the Yen
After an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and drop out of President Biden, Kamala Harris has been endorsed as the Democratic candidate to compete against Trump in the upcoming November US presidential election.