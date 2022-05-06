  • GBP/USD remains a ‘sell the bounce’ trade after hitting 22-month lows.
  • Risk-aversion, BOE’s recession projection to keep any GBP rebound limited.
  • Bear flag confirmation on the 4-hour chart points to more pain for cable.

GBP/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce above 1.2300, reversing quickly from fresh 22-month lows reached at 1.2276 in the last hour.

The US dollar remains in charge and advanced to the highest levels since December 2002 when compared to its majors, adding to the renewed weakness in the cable.

The sentiment around the GBP remains undermined after the BOE projected a recession for the UK economy in Q4 2022 while hiking the key rate by 25 bps to 1% on Super Thursday.

On the other hand, despite a contraction in the US Q1 GDP, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains confident on the economy and labor market, suggesting 50 bps rate hikes in the next two policy meetings.

The Fed-BOE divergence on the monetary policy, as well as, the economic outlook will likely keep GBP/USD’s bearish potential intact. The focus now shifts towards the US NFP data and speeches from the Fed and BOE policymakers for fresh trading incentives on the spot.

Also read: BOE’s Pill: We face risks on both sides of economic outlook

Looking at the daily chart, Thursday’s sell-off that followed the Asian consolidation carved out a bear flag formation on the four-hour chart.

The major breached the rising trendline support at 1.2340 on a 4-hour candlestick closing basis, validating the bear flag.

The further downside, therefore, opened up and the price went on to refresh 22-month lows below 1.2300.

 At the time of writing, the spot is attempting a minor comeback, although the bear flag support now resistance at 1.2340 is acting as a powerful upside barrier.

The recovery momentum will gather steam only on a sustained move above the latter, with eyes on the pattern resistance at 1.2388.

If bulls reclaim that level, then it will lead to the pattern failure, unleashing the additional recovery towards the 1.2450 psychological barrier.

Should the selling momentum resume, then bears will test the 22-month lows once again, opening floors towards 1.2250.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

GBP/USD: Additional technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2336
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.2361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2806
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.3271
Daily SMA200 1.3445
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2636
Previous Daily Low 1.2325
Previous Weekly High 1.2842
Previous Weekly Low 1.2411
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2868

 

 

EUR/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.0600 as USD eases ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.0600 as USD eases ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0600, reversing a dip below 1.0500. The US dollar is failing to capitalize on the risk-off flows ahead of the US NFP. Growth concerns, the EU-Russia energy crisis and ECB’s divergence with Fed keep EUR sellers hopeful. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers to 1.2350 amid US dollar retreat, NFP eyed

GBP/USD recovers to 1.2350 amid US dollar retreat, NFP eyed

GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.2350 amid a broad US dollar retreat despite risk-off sentiment. The BOE raised inflation forecasts to double-digit, triggering stagflation fears while announcing a 25 bps rate hike. Renewed Brexit concerns could cap cable's upside. 

GBP/USD News

Gold flat-lined around $1,975 region, eyes NFP for fresh impetus

Gold flat-lined around $1,975 region, eyes NFP for fresh impetus

Gold remained on the defensive through the early European session amid hawkish Fed expectations. The underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD further acted as a headwind for the commodity. A softer risk tone extended some support as investors await the release of the US jobs report (NFP).

Gold News

Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes

Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes

Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Could employment become a new headache for the Fed? Premium

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Could employment become a new headache for the Fed?

The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the economy added 391K new jobs, below the previous 431K but still a good figure. The unemployment rate is expected to have contracted to 3.5% from 3.6% in the previous month.

Read more

