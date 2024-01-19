GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seems poised to appreciate further, awaits UK Retail Sales data

- GBP/USD attracts some buyers for the third successive day amid subdued USD demand.
- The hotter UK CPI dashed hopes for an early rate cut by the BoE and underpins the GBP.
- The intraday technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for a further move up.
The GBP/USD pair ticks higher for the third successive day on Friday and looks to build on this week's goodish bounce from sub-1.2600 levels, or its lowest level since December 13. Spot prices currently trade just above the 1.2700 round figure, flirting with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Investors trimmed their bets for an early interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) after the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose for the first time in 10 months. This continues to underpin the British Pound (GBP), which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
That said, diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve leads to a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields higher and lend some support to the Greenback. This, in turn, holds back traders from placing aggressive directional bets around the GBP/USD pair and might cap any further gains ahead of the release of the UK monthly Retail Sales figures.
From a technical perspective, the recent failure to find acceptance below the 1.2600 round-figure mark and the subsequent move-up warrants caution for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on daily/hourly charts are holding in the positive territory. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside and supports prospects for additional gains.
Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing a downward sloping trend-line resistance extending from the December swing high, currently around the 1.2760-1.2765 region, looks like a distinct possibility. The said barrier should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively might set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2700 mark now seems to find decent support near the 1.2635-1.2630 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2600 round figure, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 200-day SMA support, currently pegged near mid-1.2500s.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2711
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2713
|Daily SMA50
|1.2628
|Daily SMA100
|1.2452
|Daily SMA200
|1.255
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
