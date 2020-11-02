GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside, key indicators suggest

GBP/USD's daily MACD turns bearish for the first in over a month.

The pair risks falling to key support below 1.29.

The path of least resistance for GBP/USD is to the downside.

The daily chart MACD histogram has crossed below zero for the first time Sept 30, indicating a bullish-to-bearish trend change.

The 5- and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are trending south, indicating a bearish setup.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index is seen below 50, also a price-negative reading.

As such, GBP/USD risks falling to the 100-day simple moving average located at 1.2876. At press time, the pair is trading at 1.2930, representing a 0.12% gain on the day, having breached a trendline rising from Sept.25 and Oct. 16 lows last week.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels