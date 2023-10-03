GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains under pressure below the mid-1.2000s, oversold RSI condition eyed

- GBP/USD loses momentum and holds below the mid-1.2000s on Tuesday.
- The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with an oversold RSI condition.
- The immediate resistance level is seen at 1.2107; 1.2050 acts as an initial support level.
The GBP/USD pair extends its downside and trades in negative territory for the fifth consecutive week during the early European trading session on Tuesday. The sell-off of the pair is supported by the firmer US Dollar (USD) and the hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed). GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2066, losing 0.16% on the day.
Technically, GBP/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope on the one-hour chart, which means further downside looks favorable.
The immediate resistance level for GBP/USD will emerge near the middle line of the Bollinger Band at 1.2107. The additional upside filter to watch is 1.2145 (the 50-hour EMA). The key barrier for the pair is located near the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 100-hour EMA at 1.2170. Further north, a psychological round mark at 1.2200 will be the next stop.
On the flip side, any decisive follow-through selling below the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2050 will see a drop to 1.2010 (a low of March 15). The next contention level is seen at 1.1965 (a low of February 16) en route to 1.1925 (a low of March 2).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bearish territory below 50. However, the oversold RSI condition indicates that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term GBP/USD depreciation.
GBP/USD one-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2065
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2347
|Daily SMA50
|1.2574
|Daily SMA100
|1.2619
|Daily SMA200
|1.2436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.222
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The past month has been characterized by tightening financial conditions, as still upbeat macro data and hawkish central bank commentary not least in the US have pushed back against the notion of early rate cuts.