GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains capped near 1.3875-80 support-turned-resistance

- GBP/USD has been struggling to move back above the 1.3875-80 support breakpoint.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from sub-1.3800 levels, or two-and-half-week lows and the upside remained capped near the 1.3875-80 supply zone. This marks a descending triangle support breakpoint.
Apart from this, repeated pullbacks from the vicinity of the 1.4000 psychological mark formed a bearish double-top on the daily chart. The combination of bearish patterns supports prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.
However, the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK, along with the end of pandemic-related restrictions and the BoE's hints about modest tightening acted as a tailwind for the sterling and helped limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming the bearish outlook and positioning for any further appreciating move.
From current levels, any move beyond the mentioned horizontal support breakpoint might be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3900 mark. This should cap any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair near the 100-day SMA, around the 1.3910-15 area.
On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the daily swing lows, around the 1.3840-35 region might find some support near the 1.3800-1.3790 region. Some follow-through selling might then drag the GBP/USD pair towards the 1.3730-25 support zone.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3865
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3835
|Daily SMA50
|1.3889
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3983
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.