GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from key support near 1.4100

- GBP/USD picks up bids amid choppy US dollar trading.
- The cable is defending key support around 1.4095 on the 4H chart.
- RSI points higher within the bearish territory.
GBP/USD is off the weekly lows near the 1.4100 level, having stalled its three-day bearish momentum on Thursday.
The sentiment around the cable remains undermined by Dominic Cummings’, the UK PM Boris Johnson’s former top aide, severe allegations on the government’s handling of the covid pandemic.
Additionally, renewed US dollar’s bullish momentum amid tapering talks adds to the downside pressure on the major.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is defending critical support near the 1.4095 region, which is the confluence of the horizontal trendline support and upward-sloping 100-simple moving average (SMA).
GBP/USD four-hour chart
However, for the recovery to gather traction, the bulls need to seek a decisive break above powerful resistance around 1.4150, where the 21 and 50-SMA hover.
Alternatively, a four-hourly closing below the abovementioned crucial support could expose the next horizontal (orange) trendline support at 1.4075.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging higher to probe the midline, currently at 45.48, suggesting the latest uptick seen in the spot.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4124
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4051
|Daily SMA50
|1.3914
|Daily SMA100
|1.386
|Daily SMA200
|1.3517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
