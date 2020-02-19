GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading near four-day lows, sub-1.3000 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading on the back foot as bulls didn’t manage to keep the market above 1.3000 figure. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2952 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
After the October and December bull-market, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is pressuring the 1.2952 support while trading below the main SMAs. Bulls waited their chance to keep the market above the 1.3000 figure and sellers are taking the lead. A break below the 1.2952 level should lead to extra losses towards the 1.2925 and 1.2872 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 1.3000, 1.3033 and 1.3087 levels.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.3000, 1.3033, 1.3087
Support: 1.2952, 1.2925, 1.2872   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2955
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.2999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.3064
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3049
Previous Daily Low 1.2971
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.

Read more

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures