GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound stabilizes above 1.2300 figure

By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bullish recovery remains intact as the spot holds above the 1.2300 figure.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2400 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD consolidates the recent bull-run as the spot is stabilizing above the 1.2300 figure.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium-term. However, the spot is also trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs while holding above the 1.2300 figure. All-in-all, bulls remain in control and a break above the 1.2400 figure can lead to further advances towards the 1.2500 and 1.2600 figures.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2400, 1.2500, 1.2600
Support: 1.2300, 1.2200, 1.2000
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.233
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.2293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.238
Daily SMA50 1.2529
Daily SMA100 1.2804
Daily SMA200 1.2655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2449
Previous Daily Low 1.2247
Previous Weekly High 1.2648
Previous Weekly Low 1.2407
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2324
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2372
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2211
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2128
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2531
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2613

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

