GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound rebounds from session lows, trades near 1.2500 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bullish recovery remains intact despite the small dip to the 1.2500 figure.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2600 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is dipping down while rejecting the 1.2600 figure and the 200 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The cable is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a positive bias in the medium-term. The spot is bouncing from the 1.2500 figure as the market retains its bullishness still making higher highs and lows. However, bulls would need a daily close above the 1.2600 figure en route to the 1.2700 and 1.2800 levels on the way up. On the flip side, support is expected to emerge near the 1.2500 and 1.2400 level near the 50/200 SMAs. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2600, 1.2700, 1.2800
Support: 1.2500, 1.2400, 1.2300
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2498
Today Daily Change -0.0128
Today Daily Change % -1.01
Today daily open 1.2626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2172
Daily SMA50 1.2579
Daily SMA100 1.2829
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2648
Previous Daily Low 1.2503
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2537
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2392
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2681
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data

EUR/USD is around 1.09, down on the day. The market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down some 1%. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.

GBP/USD News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. The BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.

Read more

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.

Gold News

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures