GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound on the back foot, bears challenge 1.2900 figure

By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is dropping sharply, now challenging the 1.2900 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2846 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is pulling back down sharply from the 1.3200 figure while trading below the 50 and 100 simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY is up across the board as investors are anticipating an economic package in response to the Coronavirus. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is reversing down while challenging the 1.2900 figure and trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the market is spiking down, on a break below 1.2846, it is likely the bears will extend the move down towards the 1.2780 and 1.2700 support levels. Bullish attempts could find resistance near the 1.2913 and 1.2980 resistances according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2913, 1.2980, 1.3030
Support: 1.2846, 1.2780, 1.2700
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2886
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.2911
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2942
Daily SMA50 1.3008
Daily SMA100 1.2994
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3129
Previous Daily Low 1.2882
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

