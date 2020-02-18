GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound off session highs, holds above 1.3000 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is gaining steam above the 1.3000 figure.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3080 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
Following the October and December bull-run, pound/dollar is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is trading below the 1.3100 and 50 SMA.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is rebounding from the 1.3000 support while challenging the 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls seem unwilling to let go, however they need to overcome the 1.3080 level to reach the upper side of the range near 1.3125 and 1.3160 levels. Supports are likely located near 1.3000, 1.2958 and 1.2931 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.3080, 1.3125, 1.3160
Support: 1.3000, 1.2958, 1.2931   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.302
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3002
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3026
Daily SMA50 1.3068
Daily SMA100 1.2936
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3054
Previous Daily Low 1.2998
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3019
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3038
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

