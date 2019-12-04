GBP/USD price analysis: Pound hangs near seven-months highs around 1.3100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is trading at levels not seen since May 2019.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3118 resistance.
   
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
After a consolidation period in November, the market finally broke to the upside hitting levels not seen since early May 2019. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is spiking to the upside while above the main simple moving averages. As the buyers are in control, the market will likely try to break above the 1.3118 resistance. The next pit-stop on the way up is seen at the 1.3242 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is climbing up above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 1.3072, 1.3032 and 1.2984 price levels.
 
  

 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3095
Today Daily Change 0.0097
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 1.2998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.289
Daily SMA50 1.2738
Daily SMA100 1.2507
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3013
Previous Daily Low 1.2925
Previous Weekly High 1.2952
Previous Weekly Low 1.2827
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2979
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2944
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3032
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data

GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP

EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP

EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.

EUR/USD News

USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision

USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision

USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.

Read more

Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin

Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin

At the time of the American session opening, it seems that the US dawn has brought a new bullish movement among the market's leading cryptocurrencies.

Read more

USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias

USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures