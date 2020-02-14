GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound easing from weekly high, trades above 1.3000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is reversing from multi-week lows and challenges the 1.3000 figure.
  • The levels to beat for bulls is the 1.3038 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
Following the October and December bull-run, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is easing below the 1.3100 figure and the 50 SMA. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is reversing up from multi-week lows as GBP/USD spot is challenging the 1.3000 figure. The market is easing from the weekly high however, bulls are likely back in control and the spot should attempt to break above the 1.3038 resistance to reach the 1.3079 and 1.3160 resistances. Support is seen near the 1.299 and 1.2957 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.3038, 1.3079, 1.3160
Support: 1.2998, 1.2957, 1.2920
   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3018
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.3073
Daily SMA100 1.2921
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.307
Previous Daily Low 1.2944
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3022
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2895
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3224

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss

EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Consumer sentiment beat expectations. Germany reported a 0% growth in Q4 2019. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally

GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.

GBP/USD News

US retail sales modestly higher in January, soft in the details

US retail sales modestly higher in January, soft in the details

Consumers kept to their habits boosting purchases last month but the holiday season was slower than its initial reading giving the New Year a soft beginning.

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52

WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below the $51 handle on Thursday but recovered a large portion of its losses to close the day at $51.50 on easing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy demand. 

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures