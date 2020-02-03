GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound dropping sharply, nearing 1.3000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market is in search of a clear direction. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2973 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 

 The market is essentially ranging above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and an ascending trendline. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is dropping sharply from the upper range of the last month of trading. Bears are likely back in control and a break below the 1.3010 support can lead to the 1.2967 and 1.2900 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 1.3035, 1.3080 and 1.3129 levels.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.3035, 1.3080, 1.3129 
Support: 1.3010, 1.2967, 1.2900
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3018
Today Daily Change -0.0187
Today Daily Change % -1.42
Today daily open 1.3205
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3071
Daily SMA50 1.3073
Daily SMA100 1.2874
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3207
Previous Daily Low 1.3076
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3032
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.338

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes amid robust ISM Manufacturing PMI, Brexit fears

GBP/USD crashes amid robust ISM Manufacturing PMI, Brexit fears

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.30, more than 150 down. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9 points. UK PM Johnson has adopted a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, strong US data

EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, strong US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9.

EUR/USD News

Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch

Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch

When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.

Read more

Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover

Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover

The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures