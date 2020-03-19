GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound depressed near 35-year lows, post-BOE rate cut and £200 billion QE addition

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 
 

GBP/USD remains under selling pressure near the 1985 lows after the Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates and adds 200 billion in Quantitative Easing (QE). 
 

GBP/USD correction is currently finding little follow-through from the bulls. Bears are pushing the price lower towards the 1.1485 level as they want to set their eyes on the 1.1400 and 1.1300 levels, if they can keep the momentum going. Resistance can be expected near the 1.1600, 1.1730 and 1.1800 figures, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1600, 1.1730, 1.1800
Support: 1.1485, 1.1400, 1.1300
 
  

Today last price 1.1554
Today Daily Change -0.0057
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.1611
 
Daily SMA20 1.2723
Daily SMA50 1.2904
Daily SMA100 1.2958
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Previous Daily High 1.213
Previous Daily Low 1.1451
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1331
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.269

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

