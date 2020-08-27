GBP/USD Price Analysis: Path of least resistance appears to the upside

- GBP/USD looks to extend gains above 1.3200.
- Upside bias intact while above 21-HMA.
- Hourly RSI stays bullish ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD extends the Asian consolidative mode into the European session on Thursday, having witnessed a sharp rise to 1.3220 levels in the US last session.
The spot ranges in the upper band of the rising channel formation carved out this week, as the bulls hold above the bullish 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA), now placed at 1.3198.
A test of the rising trendline resistance at 1.3238 is likely on the cards, backed by the bullish hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which now points northwards at 62.20.
The path of least resistance appears to the upside amid a bunch of healthy support levels stacked up. The immediate cushion is aligned at the upward-sloping 50-HMA of 1.3161 should the 21-HMA give way.
The next critical support is seen at 1.3147, the convergence of the horizontal 200-HMA and rising trendline support. A break below which the 100-HMA at 1.3135 could be tested.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3211
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3106
|Daily SMA50
|1.2787
|Daily SMA100
|1.2607
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3117
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.