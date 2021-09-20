GBP/USD Price Analysis: Off four-week lows, bearish bias remains amid sustained USD buying

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third straight day and dropped to near one-month lows.
  • Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
  • Bears might still aim to challenge the 1.3600 mark ahead of YTD lows, around the 1.3570 region.

The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh four-week lows, around mid-1.3600s heading into the North American session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3675 region, still down nearly 0.50% for the day.

The US dollar remained well supported by expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement and got an additional boost from the risk-off impulse in the markets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the GBP/USD pair lower for the third successive day, also marked the fourth session of a negative move in the previous five.

From a technical perspective, Friday's sustained break and acceptance below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent fall below the 1.3730-35 horizontal support and the 1.3700 mark aggravated the selling pressure, which further contributed to the ongoing sharp downward momentum.

However, extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts helped limit any deeper losses amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from levels beyond the 1.3900 mark.

Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 1.3620 intermediate support, en-route the 1.3600 mark, remains a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with August monthly lows, below which the GBP/USD pair is likely to extend the downward trajectory further towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.3570 region touched on July 20.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempted might now be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3700 round-figure mark. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair near the 1.3730-35 support breakpoint. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and allow bulls to reclaim the 1.3800 mark.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3671
Today Daily Change -0.0070
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 1.3741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3788
Daily SMA50 1.3805
Daily SMA100 1.3912
Daily SMA200 1.3837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.3728
Previous Weekly High 1.3913
Previous Weekly Low 1.3728
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3845
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3878

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way

EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way

EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength

GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761

XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761

Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.

Gold News

Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65

Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65

XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day. 

Read more

Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees

Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees

GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures