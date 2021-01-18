GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monday’s bullish pin bar keeps buyers hopeful

- GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves from 1.3530.
- Bullish candlestick formation, sustained trading above 21-day SMA favor buyers.
- Monthly resistance line adds to the upside barriers.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3590 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable justifies its bounce off 21-day SMA and a bullish pin bar candlestick pattern on the daily (1D) chart.
With the normal RSI conditions joining the aforementioned price-positive catalysts, GBP/USD is for regaining its status above the 1.3600 mark. However, there are multiple upside barriers near 1.3660 that test the bulls afterward.
Also acting as the key resistance are the 1.3700 round-figure and an ascending trend line from January 04, at 1.3715 now.
Alternatively, a daily closing below 21-day SMA of 1.3573 will recall GBP/USD sellers targeting an ascending trend line from December 22, currently around 1.3515.
It should, however, be noted that any further weakness past-1.3515 will not hesitate to probe a five-week-old support line near 1.3375.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3583
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3567
|Daily SMA50
|1.3426
|Daily SMA100
|1.3204
|Daily SMA200
|1.2914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Risk-on mood, upbeat second-tier Aussie data back bulls attacking 0.7700
AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high after Monday’s downbeat performance. The aussie pair recently benefited from upbeat data at home and risk-on mood as Tokyo opens. Incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s indirect support to Biden’s stimulus favor the risk-takers.
EUR/USD:Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100
EUR/USD portrays choppy trading moves between 1.2075 and 1.2080 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Bullish chart pattern, recovering MACD keep buyers hopeful. Early February lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the downside filters.
Gold: All eyes on the greenback and US yields
Gold prices are attempting to recover as te DXY stalls in its bullish correction. The dollar could still be a catalyst for a deeper positioning squeeze in the yellow metal. The US dollar strengthened for a third consecutive day on Monday.
Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.