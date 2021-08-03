GBP/USD Price Analysis: Key DMAs test up-moves past 1.3900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to extend recovery moves from previous resistance line.
  • 100-DMA guards immediate upside, 50-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement follow the line.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained break of the key resistance line favor buyers.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3920-15 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable takes rounds to 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June–July downturn while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the resistance-turned-support line from June 01.

Given the bullish MACD and the pair’s ability to stay firmer past the earlier resistance line, GBP/USD may overcome the immediate hurdle, namely 100-DMA level of 1.3925 and 50-DMA close to 1.3935.

However, the pair’s further upside will be challenged by July’s top of 1.3983, 61.8% Fibo. near 1.3990 and mid-June top near 1.4010.

Meanwhile, the stated falling trend line, around 1.3865, restricts short-term GBP/USD downside ahead of June’s low near 1.3785.

If at all GBP/USD bears keep reins past 1.3785, 23.6% Fibo. surrounding 1.3730 and 1.3690 support level could challenge the fall towards the last month’s low of 1.3572.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3916
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 1.3885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3816
Daily SMA50 1.3942
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3933
Previous Daily Low 1.3876
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3897
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3911
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3863
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3806
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.392
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3955
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3977

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Something for everyone

EUR/USD: Something for everyone

At first glance, the pair looks to be setting up for a daily bullish continuation. However, the elephant in the room is the bearish daily W-formation and prospects of a firmer greenback. Leaving fundamentals aside, the US dollar is correcting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms

GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms

The pair fluctuated accordingly to the market’s sentiment, held between familiar levels. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, unlikely to move far away ahead of BOE.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD seeks fresh clues to cross 0.7400 hurdle

AUD/USD seeks fresh clues to cross 0.7400 hurdle

AUD/USD struggles to extend the heaviest daily gains in a month, led by the RBA’s hawkish tilt, beyond the 0.7400 round-figure. That said, the Aussie pair seesaws around 0.7390 as Asian traders brace for Wednesday’s work.

AUD/USD News

Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%

Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%

Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups. 

Read more

EUR/USD: Something for everyone

EUR/USD: Something for everyone

At first glance, the pair looks to be setting up for a daily bullish continuation. However, the elephant in the room is the bearish daily W-formation and prospects of a firmer greenback. Leaving fundamentals aside, the US dollar is correcting.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures