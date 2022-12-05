- GBP/USD retreats a bit from a multi-month high, though lacks follow-through.
- The technical setup still favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- A sustained break below the 200 DMA is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The GBP/USD pair reverses a mid-European session dip to the 1.2235-1.2230 area and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since June 17 touched earlier this Monday.
The attempted intraday US Dollar recovery from over a five-month low lacks bullish conviction amid bets that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening as soon as in December. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, a bleak outlook for the UK economy acts as a headwind for the British Pound and keeps a lid on spot prices, at least for now.
From a technical perspective, the top end of over a two-month-old upward-sloping channel, currently around mid-1.2300s, continues to cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair. That said, last week's sustained move and acceptance above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time in 2022 support prospects for an eventual breakout through the ascending channel.
That said, oscillators on the daily chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought zone and warrant some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for the next leg up. Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
In the meantime, the daily low, around the 1.2235-1.2230 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2200 round-figure mark. Any subsequent decline could still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2150 region (200-DMA). The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook for the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2298
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1885
|Daily SMA50
|1.1503
|Daily SMA100
|1.1656
|Daily SMA200
|1.2149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to regain its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0550. The data from the Eurozone showed that Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -21 in December from -30.9 in November. Investors await ISM Services PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2300 as US Dollar holds steady
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and gone into a consolidation phase at around 1.2300. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar limit its losses and doesn't allow the pair to turn north.
Gold loses traction, trades below $1,800
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined below $1,800 after having touched a fresh multi-month high of $1,810 during the Asian trading hours. The 10-year US T-bond yield clings to modest gains above 3.5% ahead of US data, weighing on XAU/USD.
XRP bulls in spotlight as SEC v. Ripple court filing hints at early closure
XRP holders are focused on the outcome of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple. Defense lawyer James K. Filan expects the judge in SEC v. Ripple case to deliver one big written ruling soon.
The Week Ahead: China Trade, RBA, BOC and US PPI
The Australian central bank appears to be already getting cold feet when it comes to its own inflation busting strategy, even as the RBNZ hiked rates again by another 75bps at its most recent meeting.