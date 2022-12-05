  • GBP/USD retreats a bit from a multi-month high, though lacks follow-through.
  • The technical setup still favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
  • A sustained break below the 200 DMA is needed to negate the positive outlook.

The GBP/USD pair reverses a mid-European session dip to the 1.2235-1.2230 area and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since June 17 touched earlier this Monday.

The attempted intraday US Dollar recovery from over a five-month low lacks bullish conviction amid bets that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening as soon as in December. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, a bleak outlook for the UK economy acts as a headwind for the British Pound and keeps a lid on spot prices, at least for now.

From a technical perspective, the top end of over a two-month-old upward-sloping channel, currently around mid-1.2300s, continues to cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair. That said, last week's sustained move and acceptance above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time in 2022 support prospects for an eventual breakout through the ascending channel.

That said, oscillators on the daily chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought zone and warrant some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for the next leg up. Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

In the meantime, the daily low, around the 1.2235-1.2230 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2200 round-figure mark. Any subsequent decline could still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2150 region (200-DMA). The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook for the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2298
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1885
Daily SMA50 1.1503
Daily SMA100 1.1656
Daily SMA200 1.2149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.23
Previous Daily Low 1.2134
Previous Weekly High 1.2311
Previous Weekly Low 1.19
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2237
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2198
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2178
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2073
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2405
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

