GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hits fresh multi-week low, bears await a break below 50-day SMA

- GBP/USD dives to over a three-week low and is pressured by strong follow-through USD buying.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term fall.
- A move above the ascending channel support breakpoint is needed to negate the bearish bias.
The GBP/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Thursday and drops to over a three-week low, around the 1.2415-1.2410 region during the early North American session.
A combination of supporting factors pushes the US Dollar (USD) to a nearly two-month high, which, in turn, is seen exerting heavy downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, the latest optimism over the US debt ceiling remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a softer tone around the equity markets, lends additional support to the safe-haven Greenback.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair on Thursday reaffirms the recent break through the lower end of over a one-month-old ascending trend channel. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have started drifting in the bearish territory and add credence to the negative outlook. That said, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness below the 1.2400 mark, or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), before placing fresh bearish bets.
The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the next relevant support near the 1.2375-1.2370 region before eventually dropping to the 1.2300 mark. A convincing break below the latter will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp retracement slide from over a one-year high, around the 1.2680 region touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now attract fresh sellers ahead of the 1.2500 psychological mark and remain capped near the 1.2530 support-turned-resistance. That said, a sustained strength beyond could trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering and allow the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.2600 round figure. The momentum could get extended further towards the 1.2625-1.2630 intermediate hurdle, above which bulls might aim to retest the YTD peak, around the 1.2680 area.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2519
|Daily SMA50
|1.2393
|Daily SMA100
|1.2263
|Daily SMA200
|1.1966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.251
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2422
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.