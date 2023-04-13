GBP/USD Price Analysis: Gets set to refresh 10-month high around 1.2600

- GBP/USD has shifted into an inventory adjustment phase after printing a fresh 10-month high at 1.2537.
- UK’s monthly GDP remained stagnant while the street was anticipating an expansion of 0.1%.
- US labor market conditions have loosened further as jobless claims remained higher than anticipated.
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a lackluster performance after printing a fresh 10-month high at 1.2537 in the early Tokyo session. The upside move in the Cable remained mostly capped in comparison with other risk-perceived currencies. The reason could be the weak United Kingdom’s monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Feb) data released on Thursday.
UK’s monthly GDP remained stagnant while the street was anticipating an expansion of 0.1%. Annual Industrial Production contracted by 3.1% against the consensus of 3.7% contraction. The Manufacturing Production data was contracted by 2.4%. The scale of contraction in Manufacturing Production was lower than the estimate of 4.7%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is juggling above the immediate support of 101.00. The downside bias for the USD Index looks solid as the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) softened dramatically on Thursday. Also, labor market conditions have loosened further as jobless claims remained higher than anticipated.
GBP/USD is showing a sheer contraction in volatility after testing the horizontal resistance plotted from April 04 high at 1.2525 on an hourly scale. The Cable is displaying an inventory adjustment move between institutional investors and retail participants. The odds are in favor of an upside break of the inventory adjustment move as the overall trend has remained bullish.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2513 is providing cushion to the Pound Sterling bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that the upside momentum is still active.
For further upside, the Cable needs to surpass April 13 high at 1.2537, which will drive the asset towards a fresh 10-month high at 1.2597, which is 08 June 2022 high. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to May 27 high at 1.2667.
On the flip side, a break below the round-level support of 1.2400 will expose the asset to April 10 low at 1.2344 and March 30 low at 1.2294.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2524
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2338
|Daily SMA50
|1.216
|Daily SMA100
|1.2174
|Daily SMA200
|1.1909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar set to jump above low barrier of expectations, three scenarios Premium
A second "Goldilocks Friday" in a row? The "not too hot, not too cold" NFP report from Good Friday has been buoying stocks throughout the week. Another moderately positive release coming now could do the same.