GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above the 1.2100 mark amid the risk-off mood

- GBP/USD loses traction around 1.2123 amid a rise in US Treasury yields.
- The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; RSI is located in bearish territory below 50.
- The first support level is seen at 1.2052; 1.2190 acts as an immediate resistance level.
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below the mid-1.2100s during the early European session on Thursday. A rise in the US Treasury bond yields and the escalating geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas boost the US Dollar (USD) demand and exert some selling pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The major currently trades near 1.2123, losing 0.14% on the day.
From the technical perspective, GBP/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the four-hour chart, which means further downside looks favorable. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds below 50 in the bearish territory, which supports the sellers for the time being.
Any decisive follow-through selling below the lower limit of the Bollinger Band of 1.2120 will see a drop to 1.2052 (low of October 3), en route to a low of October 4 of 1.2037. The next contention level will emerge at a psychological round mark at 1.2000, and finally at 1.1965 (a low of February 16).
On the upside, 1.2190 acts as an immediate resistance level for GBP/USD. The key barrier is located at 1.2217, portraying the confluence of the 100-hour EMA and a high of October 16. Further north, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.2230 will be the next stop. The additional upside filter to watch is near a high of October 10 at 1.2295.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2193
|Daily SMA50
|1.243
|Daily SMA100
|1.2593
|Daily SMA200
|1.2444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2137
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0550 on USD strength, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0550 in early Europe on Thursday. Simmering Middle East geopolitical tensions underpin the safe-haven US Dollar. Investors also trade with cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, below mid-1.2100s; looks to Fed’s Powell for fresh impetus
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, below mid-1.2100s during the Asian session. Spot prices flirt with the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.
Gold holds steady below 2-1/2 month top on Middle East conflict, ahead of Fed’s Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August, around the $1,962-1,963 area in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields and stronger USD cap gains.
Aave bears could kickstart a 17% crash
AAVE formed a local top of $73.40 on October 1 and has kickstarted a downtrend since then. Bears have an opportunity to short the altcoin on the retest of the pullback resistance at $64.50.
Sentiment is bad everywhere
Asian shares declined, mirroring the downward trend in US markets due to concerns about rising interest rates and escalating Middle East tensions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday.