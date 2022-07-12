- GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- Sustained USD buying interest was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The set-up supports prospects for a fall to the descending channel support.
The GBP/USD pair added to the overnight heavy losses and witnessed some selling for the second straight day on Tuesday. The bearish pressure remained unabated through the early European session and dragged spot prices to the 1.1800 neighbourhood, or the lowest level since March 2020.
The US dollar prolonged its recent strong bullish run and shot to a fresh two-decade high, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations and the prevalent risk-off environment. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Given the overnight break below the previous YTD low, around the 1.1875 region, the subsequent weakness favours bearish traders. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 1.1800 round-figure, en-route the 1.1750 support zone, now looks like a distinct possibility.
The latter represents the lower boundary of over a two-week-old descending trend channel and should act as a strong base for the GBP/USD pair. That said, a convincing break through the said support would mark a fresh breakdown and pave the way for further losses.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempted might now attract fresh sellers near the previous YTD low, around the 1.1875 region. This, in turn, should cap the GBP/USD pair around the 1.1900 round-figure mark, which is likely to act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Sustained strength beyond could lift the GBP/USD pair to the 1.1935-1.1940 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter represents a confluence hurdle comprising of 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the top end of the descending channel.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1816
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.1894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2144
|Daily SMA50
|1.2331
|Daily SMA100
|1.2708
|Daily SMA200
|1.3107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2039
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1932
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0000 after weak sentiment data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday and continuing to trade within a touching distance of parity. The monthly ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment Index fell sharply in Germany and the euro area in July.
GBP/USD tumbles towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1800, as the US dollar extends its upsurge amid the downbeat market mood. Fresh covid lockdowns in China and the UK political uncertainty will likely keep any upside attempt elusive in cable.
Gold remains oversold, focus on Tuesday’s close
Gold Price risks a minor pullback amid oversold conditions. China lockdowns and recession fears keep boosting the US dollar. The yellow metal awaits Tuesday’s closing for bear flag confirmation.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!