GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near multi-month low, below 1.2400 ahead of UK CPI

- GBP/USD continues with its struggle to register any recovery from a multi-month trough.
- Traders opt to wait for the UK CPI and FOMC decision, ahead of Thursday's BoE meeting.
- The setup favours bears and suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair extends the previous day's rejection slide from the vicinity of a technically significant 200-day SMA, around the 1.2425-1.2430 region, and remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade below the 1.2400 round-figure mark, well within the striking distance of the lowest level since early June.
The British Pound (GBP) is undermined by reduced bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE). This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), continues to act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest UK consumer inflation figures. This will be followed by the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision, due later during the US session and the BoE meeting on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing slightly oversold conditions and helping limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair ahead of the key data/central bank event risks. That said, the lack of any meaningful buying and the overnight failure near the very important 200-day SMA suggests that the recent bearish trend might still be far from being over. Moreover, the recent decline along a downward-sloping channel points to a well-established downtrend and favours bearish traders.
The aforementioned technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent fall back towards testing the May monthly swing low, around the 1.2310-1.2300 area, looks likely a distinct possibility. The said area coincides with the lower boundary of the aforementioned trend channel, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move. Spot prices might then fall to the 1.2200 mark en route to the next relevant support near the 1.2150-1.2140 zone.
On the flip side, any recovery attempt beyond the 1.2400 mark might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2430-1.2435 region, or the 200-day SMA. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.2500 psychological mark. The momentum could get extended further, though might attract fresh sellers and remain capped near last week's swing high, around the 1.2545-1.2550 area. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared might shift the bias in favour of bulls.
The GBP/USD pair might then climb to challenge the ascending trend-channel hurdle, currently pegged just below the 1.2600 mark. This is followed by the 100-day SMA barrier, currently pegged around mid-1.26900s, which if cleared decisively will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for some meaningful appreciating move.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2386
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2542
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2652
|Daily SMA200
|1.2434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2425
|Previous Daily Low
|1.237
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2379
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2451
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.