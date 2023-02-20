GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 100-HMA above 1.2000 with eyes on UK PMI

- GBP/USD struggles for clear directions after tepid week-start, fails to extend Friday’s bounce off multi-day low.
- Sluggish oscillators, key HMAs challenge bulls ahead of 13-day-old resistance line.
- Bears need sustained trading below 1.1920-15 to retake control.
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.2040 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, extending Monday’s inaction.
In doing so, the Cable pair seesaws around the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) amid the trader’s cautious mood ahead of the first readings of the UK Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMI) for February.
Not only the 100-HMA level surrounding 1.2040 but the 200-HMA level surrounding 1.2075 also challenges the GBP/USD pair buyers.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, close to 1.2125 at the latest, will be important to watch as a break of which could convince GBP/USD buyers to challenge the monthly high surrounding the 1.2400 threshold. During the run-up, the previous weekly high near 1.2270 may act as an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, the 1.2000 psychological maget precedes the 1.1960 support to restrict short-term GBP/USD downside.
However, the recent low near 1.1920-15 joins an upward-sloping support line from mid-November 2022 to act as a tough nut to crack for the GBP/USD bears to conquer.
To sum up, GBP/USD remains tight-lipped ahead of the key UK data. However, the sluggish oscillators and multiple hurdles to the north keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2038
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.2174
|Daily SMA100
|1.1903
|Daily SMA200
|1.194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1956
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 despite upbeat Aussie PMI data, RBA Minutes eyed
AUD/USD fades the week-start optimism even as Australian activity data for February came in firmer during early Tuesday. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the return of the full markets, as well as the geopolitical fears.
EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.
Gold approaches $1850 as investors digest a rebound in US Inflation projections
Gold price has displayed a back-and-forth action in a narrow range above $1,840.00 on Monday’s session. The precious metal is expected to hit the critical resistance of $1,850.00 as investors have digested the fact that the United States inflation could display a surprise rebound.
Cardano: Breakout Trading 101
Cardano price shows peculiar market behavior within the $0.40 zone. On February 20th, the early morning bears were In control of the trend triggering a breach of the range low at $0.3968.
The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth
On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.