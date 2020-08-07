GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable hit some bids ahead of 1.30 but there is another important support area

- GBP/USD trades 0.68% lower on Friday after a positive session for the greenback.
- The dollar was boosted by an impressive non-farm payroll result.
GBP/USD hourly chart
After what seems like an eternity the US dollar has made a comeback today. The non-farm payroll data was the catalyst as the number beat analyst estimates of 1.6 million to print at 1.763 million. It will now be interesting to see if the price can continue to mean revert next week or carry back on with its relentless trend to the upside. Next week it is the UK's turn to release their latest employment data but it is hard to get the true figures as the Furlough system has not come to an end.
Looking at the chart now and the reversal has not completed its pattern. If the red support zone just under 1.30 breaks to the downside that would be a good indication that the trend might change as the wave low would be taken out. Then technicians may be looking for a lower high lower low pattern to be created.
For now, it is too early to call a trend change. On the upside, if the price breaks back above the resistance level at 1.31 then it could be over for the bears. Today it seems that the purple support level was very effective. It had been used on a couple of other occasions and this time the bulls were lying in wait.
The indicators are looking very bearish right now on the hourly chart. The Relative Strength Index has hit the oversold area and might retrace before the next move down. The MACD histogram is firmly in the red and the signal lines are under the mid-zone. Next week is pivotal for the pair as US CPI is out and the aforementioned UK employment figures. The main level to watch is the red horizontal line on the chart below.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3052
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|1.3142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2825
|Daily SMA50
|1.2642
|Daily SMA100
|1.2475
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3255
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
XAU/USD drops $50 from record highs to the $2020 area
Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday, trading below $2040/oz at the moment. Earlier on Friday, the yellow metal reached at $2075, a new record high.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.