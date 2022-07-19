- GBP/USD scaled higher for the third straight day and climbed to over a one-week high.
- Receding bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continued weighing on the greenback.
- Hawkish BoE expectations overshadowed mixed UK jobs data and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair gained traction for the third successive day on Tuesday and shot to a one-and-a-half-week high, around the 1.2040 region during the mid-European session. The momentum assisted spot prices to build on the recent recovery from the vicinity of mid-1.1700s, or the lowest level since March 2020 and was sponsored by broad-based US dollar weakness.
Investors continue scaling back their bet for a 100 bps Fed rate hike move later this month. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse dragged the safe-haven USD to its lowest level since July 6. The GBP bulls, meanwhile, seemed unaffected by the mixed UK jobs report, instead took cues from expectations for a further policy tightening by the Bank of England.
From a technical perspective, Tuesday's positive move validated the overnight breakout through a multi-week-old descending trend-channel resistance. The subsequent strength, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and stalled near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2332-1.1760 downfall.
The latter is pegged near the 1.2040-1.2045 region and should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively would set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.2100 mark, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level, before eventually climbing to the 1.2155-1.2160 horizontal resistance.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1980 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.1900 mark, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. Some follow-through selling would negate the near-term positive bias and make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable.
The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1835-1.1830 region ahead of the 1.1800 round figure, below which the GBP/USD pair could aim to challenge the YTD low, around the 1.1760 region.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.202
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1.1952
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2063
|Daily SMA50
|1.2275
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.3064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2033
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1854
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1965
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0200 after EU data
EURUSD posts impressive gains and trades above 1.0200 on Tuesday on the back of renewed market expectation for a 50 basis points ECB rate hike on Thursday. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP arrived at 8.6% in June, matching the flash estimate.
GBP/USD regains 1.2000 on aggressive BOE tightening bets
GBP/USD is extending gains to recapture 1.2000, as the UK employment data fan 50 bps August BOE rate hike expectations. The US dollar tumbles amid easing bets of 100 bps July Fed lift-off and a downbeat mood.
Gold setting stage for a sharp rebound before the next downswing?
Gold price eyes a corrective bounce even as the US dollar regains footing. Recession fears keep looming despite easing aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAUUSD bull-bear tug-of-war suggests a big move in the offing.
Ethereum is dirt cheap ahead of the Merge, claims analyst
Ethereum price is currently undervalued and dirt cheap, ahead of the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, argue analysts who believe Ethereum’s value will multiply several times over the next few months following the Merge.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!