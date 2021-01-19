GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls gathering pace for further upside

- GBP/USD remains poised for additional gains amid favorable technicals.
- 200-HMA and bullish crossover keep the buyers hopeful.
- 100-HMA at 1.3625 is on sight amid bullish RSI.
GBP/USD is setting the stage to extend Monday’s recovery, with the near-term technical setup favoring the bulls.
On the hourly chart, the cable has entered a phase of consolidation around 1.3600. The bulls have managed to defend the 200-hourly moving average (HMA) support at 1.3598, keeping the prospects of further upside in place.
Also, a bullish crossover is confirmed on the said time frame, with the 21-HMA having pierced the 50-HMA from above. The bull cross also adds credence to a likely move higher.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north while above the midline, allowing room for more gains.
Therefore, the 100-HMA barrier at 1.3625 comes as the first line of resistance, above which the 1.3650 psychological level could be challenged.
On the flip side, acceptance below the 200-HMA could call for a test of the critical support at 1.3589, where the 21 and 50-HMAs intersect.
Further south, Friday’s low of 1.3572 could be challenged while Monday’s low of 1.3519 remains the last line of defense for the bulls.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3610
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3574
|Daily SMA50
|1.3434
|Daily SMA100
|1.3206
|Daily SMA200
|1.2919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3606
|Previous Daily Low
|1.352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
