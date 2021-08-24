GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face critical resistance near 1.3720

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD consolidates gains after the previous session's strong performance.
  • Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price sustained above  1.3720.
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral stance.

GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. After rallying over 90 pips in the overnight session, from the lows of 1.3612, the pair consolidates gains near the higher levels.

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.3727, up 0.05% for the day.

GBP/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, GBP/USD tumbled below 1.3600 on Friday, after testing the high of 1.3983 on July 30. 

The formation of a big green candlestick in the previous session suggests bulls are in full swing. 

If price breaks the session’s high, it could move higher toward the high of August 19 at 1.3758.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator still points at the underlying bullish sentiment. Any uptick in the MACD could bring more buying opportunities.

That said, GBP/USD bulls would like to test the 1.3800 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of August 17 at 1.3852.

Alternatively, if price moves lower, GBP/USD could touch the 1.3685  horizontal support level followed by the low of August 23 at 1.3612.

Next, the market participants will encourage to touch the low of July 20 at 1.3752.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3726
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3834
Daily SMA50 1.3838
Daily SMA100 1.3922
Daily SMA200 1.3794
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3732
Previous Daily Low 1.3612
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3645
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3526
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3764
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3808
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3884

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

