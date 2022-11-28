- GBP/USD reverses an intraday dip amid the emergence of heavy selling around the USD.
- Spot prices lack bullish conviction and remain below a technically significant 200-day SMA.
- The said hurdle coincides with ascending channel resistance and should act as a pivot point.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying near the 1.2025 region on Monday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the modest intraday uptick. The pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and now seems to have stabilized in neutral territory, around the 1.2060 area.
The US Dollar comes under heavy selling pressure amid rising bets for a relatively smaller Fed rate hike in December and turns out to be a key factor offering support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the risk-off mood helps limit the downside for the safe-haven buck. Apart from this, a bleak outlook for the UK economy contributes to capping any meaningful gains for the major.
From a technical perspective, spot prices have been trending higher along an upward-sloping channel over the past two months or so. The top boundary of the said channel, currently around the 1.2170-1.2175 zone, coincides with the very important 200-day SMA. This should now act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, favouring bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a convincing breakout through the aforementioned confluence hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move towards the 1.2270-1.2275 resistance zone.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 1.2025 area, could protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2000 psychological mark. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 1.1965 horizontal support. Failure to defend the said support levels will make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to weakening further below the 1.1900 mark.
The corrective decline could drag spot prices towards the next relevant support near the 1.1845-1.1840 region en route to the 1.1800 mark. Some follow-through selling will expose the 1.1730 intermediate support, the 1.1700 round figure and the 100-day SMA, currently around the 1.1650-1.1640 area.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2062
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1706
|Daily SMA50
|1.1417
|Daily SMA100
|1.1644
|Daily SMA200
|1.2185
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2128
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews multi-month highs, closes in on 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level in five months near 1.0500. Despite the cautious market mood, the US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure, fueling the pair's rally. ECB President Lagarde will testify later in the day.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2100 as US Dollar wilts
GBP/USD is back on the bids above 1.2100 in European trading this Monday. The US Dollar surrenders gains amid increases expectations of smaller Fed rate hikes. The pair capitalizes on stimulus hopes despite fears of major strikes in the UK and covid protests in China.
Gold advances to $1,760 amid broad US Dollar weakness
Gold price has reclaimed $1,750.00 and extended its daily advance beyond $1,760. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding steady slightly below 3.7%, however, XAU/USD seems to be struggling to gather further bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price tanks as covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on November 28 after a consolidative weekend. This bearish outlook comes as major protests erupt in China due to covid restrictions. Investors seem to be heading into a risk-off mode.
All eyes on US inflation this week
It’s all about inflation this week, US inflation specifically. In order to see the significance of Thursday’s PCE print we need to see the context of the US inflation story.