GBP/USD Price Analysis: BOE cuts rates, adds £200 billion in QE, pound off 35-year lows

GBP/USD is recovering from the 1985 lows as the Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates and adds 200 billion in Quantitative Easing (QE). 
 

GBP/USD is correcting up while trading off 35-year’s lows. It is unclear how far the correction can go as the market retains an overall bearish bias. Resistance can be met near the 1.1730, 1.1800 and 1.1900 levels on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1730, 1.1800, 1.1900
Support: 1.1600, 1.1485, 1.1400
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1713
Today Daily Change 0.0102
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 1.1611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2723
Daily SMA50 1.2904
Daily SMA100 1.2958
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.213
Previous Daily Low 1.1451
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1331
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.269

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

