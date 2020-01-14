GBP/USD Price Analysis: Below 1.30, eyes head-and-shoulders support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD looks set to test key support at 1.2960. 
  • A close lower would confirm a head-and-shoulders breakdown.

GBP/USD ran into offers on Monday as expected and fell below 1.30, validating the sign of buyer exhaustion on the weekly chart. 

The pair now looks set to test the head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.2960 with the 5- and 10-day averages flashing a bearish crossover and the 14-day relative strength index reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

A close below that level would confirm a breakdown or a bearish reversal and create room for a slide to 1.2582 (Sept. 20 high). 

A strong bounce from the neckline support at 1.2960 would weaken the bearish case. That said, the outlook would turn bullish if and when the pair rises above 1.3250, invalidating the lower highs setup (right shoulder) on the daily chart

At press time, the pair is trading near 1.2990. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2990
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.2995
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3073
Daily SMA50 1.3019
Daily SMA100 1.2762
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3045
Previous Daily Low 1.2961
Previous Weekly High 1.3213
Previous Weekly Low 1.3013
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2993
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2916
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2872
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.304
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

