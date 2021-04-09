GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears now await a break below 100-day SMA support

- Resurgent USD demand prompted some aggressive selling around GBP/USD on Friday.
- The sharp intraday decline managed stalled near 100-DMA, around the 1.3670 region.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some aggressive selling on the last trading day of the week and tumbled to over two-month lows, around the 1.3670 region. A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to stage a solid rebound from two-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some heavy downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Sustained weakness below the 1.3700 mark further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure. The GBP/USD pair, however, managed to find some support near the 100-day SMA and recovered around 50 pips, though lacked any follow-through. The pair now seems to have stabilized near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.4243 strong move up. This marks a congestion zone on the way up to multi-year tops and should now act as a pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional near-term weakness. The GBP/USD pair remains vulnerable to break below the 1.3600 round-figure mark and drop to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3580-70 region. This nears the February monthly swing lows and might limit any further decline.
That said, some follow-through selling would mark a fresh bearish breakdown and drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3500 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could get extended towards YTD lows, around mid-1.3400s.
On the flip side, the 1.3730 area now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent move up might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the overnight swing highs, around the 1.3780 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3800 mark and the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3820-25 region. A sustained move beyond will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-covering move, pushing the GBP/USD pair to the 1.3900 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3822
|Daily SMA50
|1.3854
|Daily SMA100
|1.3682
|Daily SMA200
|1.3328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3834
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...