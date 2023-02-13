GBP/USD Price Analysis: A Round 1 knockout victory for the bulls ahead of US CPI

- GBP/USD short squeeze takes out the weaker hands start of the week.
- GBP/USD downside thesis on the daily chart is still valid around the US CPI event.
GBP/USD has been on a tear as it pulls away from the start of the day's trapped shorts that were seeking a break below 1.2050 for the initial balance for the week. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2140 and up 0.8% on the day.
The following is an illustration of the price action and thesis for a long in the New York session ahead of this week's critical US Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales data the following day.
GBP/USD daily chart
at first glance prior to the day, the market was appearing to be set up for a downside continuation given the correction to the 50% mean reversion and strong rejection from the bears. However...
The bulls put on a short squeeze as illustrated above.
GBP/USD M15 chart
As illustrated, the market was overwhelmed with sellers and the bulls took advantage of this to start the week. On Thursday, an influx of supply came on and Friday had more shorts coming into the market. On Monday, the bears attempted to get on board with what appeared to be a downside extension and breakout opportunity below 1.2050. However, there was a break of structure to the long side as follows:
GBP/USD bears still in play
Nevertheless, the downside thesis on the daily chart is still valid around the US CPI event with the price still below the 1.2200 psychological level and a 50% mean reversion resistance that has a confluence with prior support looking left:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
