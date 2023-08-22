Share:
  • GBP/USD faces a 0.12% loss, influenced by high US Treasury bond yields and global trade apprehensions.
  • US Existing Home Sales dropped 2.2% in July; limited inventory and high mortgage rates cited as causes.
  • Richmond Fed’s Manufacturing Index meets expectations with -7, while the Services Index surprises with a positive 4.

GBP/USD retreated after testing the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) but dropped mainly on high US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion spurred by the recent developments surrounding China. Fears that the country with the second largest economy in the world can sharply slow down could weigh on global trade. Hence, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2741, registering losses of 0.12% at the time of writing.

US stocks decline, Greenback strengthens: global trade tensions rise with China’s economic uncertainties.

US stocks are experiencing a decline due to the prevailing fragile market sentiment. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released data indicating a 2.2% decrease in Existing Home Sales for July. This, however, represents an improvement compared to the preceding month’s figure of -3.3%. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun attributed this decline to factors such as limited “inventory availability” and elevated “mortgage rates,” according to the report.

Other data revealed by the Richmond Fed, the Manufacturing Index plummeted -7 as expected in August, though its Services Index exceeded estimates of a -4 contraction, came at 4.

US bond yields are mixed as the short-end of the curve continues to bull-steepen, while the 10s, 20s, and 30s drop between 0.18 and 0.47 percent. However, the Greenback (USD) continues to rise, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) measuring the buck’s value vs. six currencies, advancing 0.26%, at 103.588.

In recent statements by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, he emphasized that the yield shift does not indicate “inappropriate” market tightening. Instead, he views it as a reaction to robust economic data. Barkin further stated that if inflation maintains its elevated levels and the economy continues showing signs of strength, it would bolster the argument for additional tightening measures.

On the US front, the economic docket would feature Fed speakers, S&P Global PMIs, Durable Good Orders, and New Home Sales.

In the meantime, the UK economic docket would feature the release of S&P Global/CIPS PMIs, which are expected to continue to weaken; in services and manufacturing. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to slide for six consecutive months, while the services PMI is expected to climb to 51.3.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD remains neutrally biased but trading within the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) and the 1.2600 figure for the latest month-to-date (MTD). A bullish resumption would happen once buyers reclaim the 1.2800 mark, exacerbating a rally towards 1.3000, with 1.2900 seen as initial resistance. Conversely, if GBP/USD drops below 1.2600, that could expose the GBP/USD pair to selling pressure. Key support levels to test would be 1.2500, followed by the 200-DMA at 1.2387.

GBP/USD Price Action - Daily chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.274
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2756
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2763
Daily SMA50 1.2793
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2767
Previous Daily Low 1.271
Previous Weekly High 1.2788
Previous Weekly Low 1.2617
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2722
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2778
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2801
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2835

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD gathers strength

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD gathers strength

EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals amid cautious market mood and weighs on the pair. Investors keep a close eye on comments from Fed officials.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 on cautious market mood

GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 on cautious market mood

GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding demand as a safe haven following the bearish opening in Wall Street, the pair declined below 1.2750 and turned negative on the day.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction Premium

Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction

Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.

Gold News

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.

Read more

BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings

BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings

Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures