- UK’s June CPI came in at 7.9% YoY, lower than the expected 8.2% and May’s 8.7%, hinting at easing price pressures.
- Expectations for a 50 bps rate hike by the BoE dropped to 45%, leading to a GBP/USD drop of more than 110 pips.
- US Department of Commerce data showed a MoM decrease of -8.0% in Housing Starts and -3.7% in Building Permits.
- Speculations suggest the US Federal Reserve may halt rate hikes after a predicted 25 bps hike in July, with the first cut expected in March 2024.
GBP/USD plunged after the release of inflation figures in the United Kingdom (UK), extending its losses during the North American session, briefly touching the 20-day EMA below the 1.2900 figure. Still, soft US economic data triggered a recovery above the latter. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2914, losses 0.93%.
Key economic data revealed in the UK provided some relief for the Bank of England (BoE), which has been under a lot of pressure as it has failed to deliver price stability to British households. June’s inflation figures revealed that price pressures are easing, following the path dictated by the US economy. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 7.9% YoY, vs. 8.2% expected, well below May’s 8.7%, while core CPI rose by 7.3% YoY, below 7.9% in May.
Following the data, expectations for a 50 bps tightening by the BoE subsided, falling to 45%, after being priced in since Monday. The swaps market estimated 25 bps hikes in September, and November, with Bank Rates expected to peak at 5.75%-6.00%. Consequently, rates repricing in the UK sent the GBP/USD plummeting close to 1% or more than 110 pips.
Across the pond, not so meaning data in the United States (US) showed the housing market, although it’s recovering, slowed its pace, according to the latest data from the US Department of Commerce. Housing Starts experienced a -8.0% MoM decline, after an outstanding increase, in May of 21.7%, which marked the highest growth rate in 11 months. The number of housing starts decreased from 1.631 million to 1.434 million. Furthermore, Building Permits also dropped by -3.7% compared to the previous month, in contrast to May’s growth of 5.6%. The number of permits issued decreased from 1.496 million to 1.440 million.
In the meantime, speculators seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is almost done raising rates, as the CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for July’s 25 bps hike at 99%, but no more increases are expected. The first Fed cut is awaited in March 2024.
The GBP/USD might continue to trade with an upward bias, despite today’s weakness. With interest rates set in the UK to remain higher than in the US, further Pound Sterling (GBP) strength is expected if recessionary woes around the UK economy fade. If the UK falls into a recession, the greenback’s safe-haven status could weigh on the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
As written in a GBP/USD news article on July 17, I wrote that “The GBP/USD daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased but on an ongoing correction after hitting a year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.3142,” also added that once 1.2962 was breached, it “will expose the 50% Fibo retracement at 1.2906, followed by the confluence of the June 16 high and the 61.8% Fibo at around 1.2848/51.” Even though the scenario did not unfold exactly like that, the GBP/USD dipped to 1.2867 before the pair resumed upwards. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD bias has shifted less bullish in the short term unless buyers reclaim 1.3000. Otherwise, a GBP/USD extension below 1.2850 would expose the confluence of the 50-day EMA and the .2700 figure.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|1.3036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2823
|Daily SMA50
|1.2637
|Daily SMA100
|1.2481
|Daily SMA200
|1.2221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
