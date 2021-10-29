- GBP/USD accumulates to its weekly losses, breaking below 1.3700.
- Due to month-end flows and the London fix, GBP/USD plummeted almost 80 pips in the last three hours.
- US Core PCE for September remains steady at 3.6%, as the Fed’s November meeting approaches.
The GBP/USD slides for the third time in the week, looking forward to ending the week in the red, down 0.67%, trading at 1.3696 during the New York session at the time of writing. Worse than expected, heavy-tech US Q3 corporate earnings on Thursday and concerns about inflation and tight monetary policy dampened market sentiment, weakening risk-sensitive currencies like the British pound.
In the last three hours, the GBP/USD pair has shed almost 80 pips, which also could lie on month-end flows, or profit-taking ahead of a critical Federal Reserve and Bank of England monetary policy week. Furthermore, US T-bond yields are flat at press time, with the 10-year benchmark note steady at 1.56%, while the US Dollar is reversing Thursday losses, as the US Dollar Index is rallying 0.62%, to sit at 93.93.
Meanwhile, scalations of the conflict between the UK and the Eurozone would open another chapter in their negotiations. The British PM Boris Johnson and France President Emmanuel Macron will meet this weekend after a conflict post-Brexit fishing rights. In the week, France seized a British boat, and London threatened to retaliate against French fishers.
Just breaking at press time, the European Commission has told member states that the role of the European Court of Justice in the North Ireland protocol is not up for discussion.
Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, the Core PCE unchanged at 3.6% versus August reading
On the macroeconomic front, the UK economic docket is absent.
Across the pond, the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation, the Core PCE for September, rose by 3.6% on a yearly basis, a tick lower of the estimations and in line with the previous month. Further, in its final reading, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index drops to 71.7 in October, against 71.4 expected.
That said, GBP/USD prepare for the next week, as the central banks of both countries will host their monetary policy meetings. Regarding the US, the Fed is expected to announce the QE reduction by $15 billion a week, to begin by mid-November. Concerning the UK, market participants expect a rate hike by the BoE.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
On Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair broke below a daily bearish flag, but on Thursday, trimmed some of its losses but failed to get back above the bottom of the channel. Wednesday’s momentum carried today, as the GBP/USD collapsed below the bottom trendline. It is also testing the 50-day moving average (DMA), which could spur additional losses for the British pound if it breaks it lower.
Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49, aiming lower, indicating the British pound is under strong selling pressure, favoring USD buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?